5 groupies που κατάφεραν κι έγιναν μούσες του rock and roll

"The baby groupies" : Sable Starr & Lori Maddox. Sable lost her virginity with Spirit guitarist Randy California at 12 years old. Sable instantly became the queen of the new scene that sprang out of Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco and the Whiskey A Go Go with every visiting rock star eager to meet her. She had affairs with everyone- Led Zeppelin, T-Rex, David Bowie and many more. Lori Maddox lost her virginity with David Bowie at 14 and also had a threesome with him and Sable the same night. She hung out at the Playboy Mansion, modeled in the pages of Star magazine. She satisfied the sexual appetites of rockstars in the 70s. Jimmy Page even broke up with his 25-year-old girlfriend (Pamela Des Barres), to date Lori Maddox when she had 15. he finally dumped her for Bebe Buell. Lori and Sable helped inspire Kate Hudson’s character in the film Almost Famous.