Η κρυφή ζωή του Ian Fleming- Οι άσεμνες επιστολές και οι σαδομαζοχιστικές τάσεις του δημιουργού του James Bond

View this post on Instagram

"Mine's Bond - James Bond."⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ This suave portrait of author Ian Fleming, reclining in a suit and bow-tie, is today's #portraitoftheday.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Born in London's Mayfair in 1908, Fleming worked in the City before becoming personal assistant to the Director of Naval Intelligence in 1939 and personally overseeing operation 'Goldeneye' in 1941-2. It wasn't until 1952 that he published the spy novel he had always discussed writing, 'Casino Royale' (1952). Having built a holiday home in Jamaica, named Goldeneye after his naval pursuits, he used his yearly holidays to write every #JamesBond novel thereafter.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ What is your favourite #IanFleming novel?⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ #NationalPortraitGallery #portraiture #writers #100Writers #CecilBeaton #Bond⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 📷: Ian Fleming by Cecil Beaton, 1962 © The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby's