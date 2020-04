Peter Beard: Η ιστορία πίσω από τον εμβληματικό φωτογράφο της άγριας ζωής και το πολυεπίπεδο έργο του

View this post on Instagram

“Life is just a flick of the fingers. Let’s face it. And any little bit, you can expand it or enrich it, I think you want to push that and do it.” — Peter Beard RIP Ph: Gilles De Chabaneix @peterbeardart : #peterbeard #rip #art #nature #home #photography #upstatediary #kenya #hogranch #ecology #wildlife #giraffe #tent #artist #gillesdechabianeix