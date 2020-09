Yuki Nagasato: H πρώτη γυναίκα που θα παίξει σε ανδρική ομάδα στην ιστορία του ποδοσφαίρου

View this post on Instagram

Just started new journey. I’ll do my best 💪🏼 ————————— - I'm excited to join @hayabusairebun where is my hometown in Atsugi I raised. It was one of my dream to play for hometown club and in men’s league. To be honest I think this will be an unknown journey, but I’ll knock this door, and I am going to challenge myself as much as what I could do. And I hope this challenge will reach someone who needed as a message. In the end, I am grateful for both @chicagoredstars and Hayabusa to accept this decision. Thank you so much!