Η σύντομη και γοητευτική ιστορία πίσω από την Amy Winehouse, που ήρθε στη ζωή σαν σήμερα

The legendary GRAMMY award-winning singer Tony Bennett was a long-time inspiration for Amy. Following the release of Back To Black, the admiration became mutual. 🖤⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 'Amy had grown up in London among a family of jazz lovers. Her favourite singer as a kid hadn't been Madonna or Cher, worthy as they are, but Dinah Washington.’ - Tony Bennett