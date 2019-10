Lady Greyhound: H ιστορία πίσω από την πιο κομψή σκυλίτσα-σταρ των 50s και 60s

View this post on Instagram

"Lady Greyhound: Back in the 1950s, Lady Greyhound took America as the official mascot for Greyhound (of bus service fame). She made frequent public appearances, including a station’s grand opening wear she chewed through a “ribbon” of dog biscuits." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Image: Lady Greyhound, the Pompous Pooch by Weegee from International Center of Photography.