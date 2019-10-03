Mary Katrantzou: Τα βλέμματα του κόσμου της μόδας σήμερα θα στραφούν στο ναό του Ποσειδώνα

Mε αφορμή το σημερινό fashion show της Ελληνίδας σχεδιάστριας Mary Katrantzou στον Ναό του Ποσειδώνα στο Σούνιο, θυμόμαστε μερικές από τις καλύτερες στιγμές της.
Η συλλογή Spring/Summer 2020 αναμένεται να είναι εκπληκτική ειδικά με φόντο το εκθαμβωτικό μνημείο. Να υπενθυμίσουμε πως είναι η πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία που το μνημείο φιλοξενεί μια επίδειξη μόδας.
H ταλαντούχα Mary Katrantzou καταφέρνει να εντυπωσιάζει κάθε σεζόν με τις ευφάνταστες και πρωτότυπες δημιουργίες της, δημιουργίες που έχουν εμπιστευτεί πολλές διάσημες προσωπικότητες για τις εμφανίσεις τους στο κόκκινο χαλί κορυφαίων διοργανώσεων, όπως η Lupita Nyong’o, η Michelle Obama και η Beyoncé.
The DIVINE @cate_blanchettofficial in our custom “paint by number” dress at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival. There are very few moments in my career that have been as special as meeting Cate Blanchett and seeing her look so incredible in my dress last night! 5 months in the making and on its way to Cannes in a dedicated van!! Thank you Cate for being the epitome of the woman I aspire to design for and thank you to the visionary @elizabethstewart1 for creating magic once again! So much LOVE and AWE! ❤️👑❤️ #cateblanchett #ICON #dreamcometrue #madamepresident #marykatrantzou
Η Beyonce επί σκηνής με Mary Katrantzou/Φωτογραφία Getty/Ιdeal Image
Η fashion designer την περασμένη χρονιά συνεργάστηκε με το iconic brand εσωρούχων Victoria's Secret και οι Άγγελοι εκτός από τα φτερά τους περπάτησαν στο runway με θηλυκά εσώρουχα, με την υπογραφή της Katrantzou.
To show Victoria's Secret x Mary Katrantzou 2019/Φωτογραφία Splash/ Ideal Images
H ίδια αντί για το Λονδίνο, όπου βρίσκεται η έδρα της, επέλεξε να γιορτάσει τα 10 χρόνια στη βιομηχανία της μόδας με μία επιστροφή στις ρίζες της, όπως λέει η 36χρονη στη Vogue: «Ήθελα εδώ και καιρό να κάνω κάτι στην Ελλάδα και με αφορμή τα δέκα χρόνια μας στο χώρο, αυτή μου φάνηκε η κατάλληλη στιγμή».
Τα πλέον αναγνωρίσιμα, πολύχρωμα prints της συνδυάζουν παιχνιδιάρικη διάθεση και στοιχεία από γεωμετρία. Οι αποχρώσεις έντονες και αισιόδοξες, ενώ και το ασπρόμαυρο έχει την δική του ξεχωριστή θέση στα σχέδια της.
Mary Katrantzou A/W 2019
Mary Katrantzou S/S 2018
Η ανοιξιάτικη συλλογή θα αποτελέσει ορόσημο στην καριέρα της σχεδιάστριας αλλά και στην ιστορία της fashion industry, αν σκεφτεί κανείς τους αυστηρούς κανόνες του Κεντρικού Αρχαιολογικού Συμβουλίου (Κ.Α.Σ.), το οποίο απέρριψε την αίτηση του οίκου Gucci το 2017, ο οποίος ζητούσε να παρουσιάσει την τότε συλλογή του στην Ακρόπολη.
On October 3rd, at one of the world’s landmark locations, the Temple of Poseidon in Sounio - Greece, we will be presenting our SS20 collection in celebration of the 30 Years of @elpida_association The show is dedicated to raising funds for “ELPIDA” Association of Friends of Children with Cancer and their worthy cause. I feel blessed to be able to support in a small way Mrs Marianna Vardinoyannis’ life’s work and honoured to dedicate this collection to my birth country. xMary The Ancient Greek temple of Poseidon, God of the Sea, at the majestic Cape Sounio was built during 444–440 BC. Rising above the Aegean Sea at the edge of Attica Peninsula, the temple is perched above the sea at a height of almost 70 meters. According to Greek mythology, King of Athens, Aegeus killed himself by jumping off the cliff while looking out for the return of his beloved son Theseus, who travelled to Crete in order to kill Minotaur. On his way back, Theseus, who managed to kill Minotaur, forgot to replace the ship’s black sails with white. Consequently, Aegeus, mistakenly thought his son was dead and jumped off Sounio’s cliff. The Aegean Sea, as we know it today, was named after him. Homer was the first to refer to Sounio as “the sacred cape of Athenians” while Herodotus, Strabo, Euripides, Sophocles and Aristophanes mentioned Poseidon’s sanctuary in their life works. The Temple of Poseidon is today one of the most breathtaking locations in Greece where travelers and artists from all around the world visit to get inspired.. #marykatrantzou #elpidaassociation #elpida #mariannavardinoyannis #templeofposeidon #sounio #greece #athensriviera
Για το show ενώνει τις δυνάμεις της και συνεργάζεται με το Σύλλογο Φίλων Παιδιών με Καρκίνο ΕΛΠΙΔΑ που γιορτάζει και αυτός 30 χρόνια από την ίδρυση του.
Η αγωνία για το αποψινό show είναι μεγάλη και μπορεί η σχεδιάστρια να μην έχει αποκαλύψει περισσότερα στοιχεία για τα νέα της σχέδια ή για το στήσιμο του runway, όλα τα βλέμματα όμως είναι στραμμένα πάνω σε εκείνη και το Σούνιο.
Ανυπομονούμε.