Mary Katrantzou: Τα βλέμματα του κόσμου της μόδας σήμερα θα στραφούν στο ναό του Ποσειδώνα





View this post on Instagram

The DIVINE @cate_blanchettofficial in our custom “paint by number” dress at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival. There are very few moments in my career that have been as special as meeting Cate Blanchett and seeing her look so incredible in my dress last night! 5 months in the making and on its way to Cannes in a dedicated van!! Thank you Cate for being the epitome of the woman I aspire to design for and thank you to the visionary @elizabethstewart1 for creating magic once again! So much LOVE and AWE! ❤️👑❤️ #cateblanchett #ICON #dreamcometrue #madamepresident #marykatrantzou