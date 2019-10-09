Στιλ
Ali Tate Cutler: Το πρώτο plus size μοντέλο της Victoria's Secret

Η Ali Tate Cutler είναι το πρώτο μοντέλο της Victoria’s Secret με έντονες καμπύλες, η οποία θα εκπροσωπήσει μια μεγάλη μερίδα γυναικών που συχνά αποκλείονται για το σώμα τους από τον χώρο της μόδας.

Η είδηση έγινε γνωστή όταν η ίδια, ανακοίνωσε σε δημοσίευσή της στο Instagram: «Πιστεύω ότι είμαι το πρώτο μοντέλο, που φοράει το νούμερο 14 στην ιστορία της Victoria’s Secret. Αυτό αποτελεί ένα μεγάλο βήμα για την αποδοχή κάθε γυναικείου σώματος στον ιδιαίτερο κόσμο της μόδας».

Η πρόσληψη ενός plus size μοντέλου, όπως η Ali, στον διάσημο οίκο αναμφίβολα, ανοίγει το δρόμο και για άλλες γυναίκες που θέλουν να ασχοληθούν με τα fashion shows. Κατά το παρελθόν, αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως η Victoria’s Secret είχε δεχτεί έντονες κριτικές για τον αποκλεισμό μοντέλων για το χρώμα, τις καμπύλες ή τις σεξουαλικές τους προτιμήσεις. Σήμερα, το διάσημο brand εσωρούχων μοιάζει να έχει αρχίσει να δέχεται μοντέλα με διαφορετικό υπόβαθρο, γεγονός το οποίο διευρύνει τον ορισμό της μόδας.  

