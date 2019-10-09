Ali Tate Cutler: Το πρώτο plus size μοντέλο της Victoria's Secret

Η Ali Tate Cutler είναι το πρώτο μοντέλο της Victoria’s Secret με έντονες καμπύλες, η οποία θα εκπροσωπήσει μια μεγάλη μερίδα γυναικών που συχνά αποκλείονται για το σώμα τους από τον χώρο της μόδας.
View this post on Instagram
At the launch today for @victoriassecret and @bluebella at their flagship store in NYC. I believe I’m the first size 14 on @victoriassecret? Regardless I’m pretty stoked to work with a brand I idolized when I was a teen. Great step in the right direction for bodies. Available online @victoriassecret and at select stores across the country and UK.
Η είδηση έγινε γνωστή όταν η ίδια, ανακοίνωσε σε δημοσίευσή της στο Instagram: «Πιστεύω ότι είμαι το πρώτο μοντέλο, που φοράει το νούμερο 14 στην ιστορία της Victoria’s Secret. Αυτό αποτελεί ένα μεγάλο βήμα για την αποδοχή κάθε γυναικείου σώματος στον ιδιαίτερο κόσμο της μόδας».
View this post on Instagram
Feeling at home in your body means you have one less thing to worry about in a world that is prone to worrying. That’s not to say we shouldn’t all strive to eat well, keep our bodies active, and keep our vessels in good working order. But when we do indulge in a lavish dinner, or when we see a photo of ourselves that doesn’t reflect exactly what we want to look like- it means easing up. Releasing judgment. Operating from a space of understanding and love is the way, especially about ourselves.
Η πρόσληψη ενός plus size μοντέλου, όπως η Ali, στον διάσημο οίκο αναμφίβολα, ανοίγει το δρόμο και για άλλες γυναίκες που θέλουν να ασχοληθούν με τα fashion shows. Κατά το παρελθόν, αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως η Victoria’s Secret είχε δεχτεί έντονες κριτικές για τον αποκλεισμό μοντέλων για το χρώμα, τις καμπύλες ή τις σεξουαλικές τους προτιμήσεις. Σήμερα, το διάσημο brand εσωρούχων μοιάζει να έχει αρχίσει να δέχεται μοντέλα με διαφορετικό υπόβαθρο, γεγονός το οποίο διευρύνει τον ορισμό της μόδας.