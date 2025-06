Τι είναι ο viral κανόνας των 7 σημείων στον οποίο ορκίζεται το Tik- Tok και υπόσχεται εκλεπτυσμένες εμφανίσεις;

@wearwithval You know that feeling when your outfit’s almost there—but something’s missing? 👀 It might just need a few “finishing touches” 🤭 In today’s video I use a styling method called the 7-point rule and take an outfit that feels like it’s lacking to a finished look that feels balanced and intentional! Here’s how it works: basic pieces = 1 point, standout pieces = 2 points. The goal? Hit 7 points or higher for a well-balanced, stylish look. Here’s how this outfit scores: ✔️ Structured linen vest (2) – Crisp texture and bold buttons give it a tailored, elevated feel @DISSH ✔️ Wide-leg linen pants (1) – Light, breathable & relaxed @sisterhoodthe ✔️ Straw tote with scarf detail (2) – The texture + scarf adds a pop of color @J.Crew @Sézane ✔️ Layered necklaces (1) – A simple styling detail that adds interest and polish up top ✔️ Ballet flats (1.5) – Timeless and chic option & I added half a point due to detailing on the front 👌 @ALOHAS Total: 7.5 points = perfectly balanced! This method keeps outfits from feeling too plain or overdone. Try it out next time you get dressed & let me know—are you a fan of this styling trick? ⬇️ #7PointRule #EffortlessStyle #springfashion ♬ original sound - wearwithval