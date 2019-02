InternationalMensDay: Η απάντηση στην ερώτηση "Γιατί υπάρχει Παγκόσμια Ημέρα μόνο για τις γυναίκες;"

Being there for your family, chasing deadlines, working towards your goals- when it comes to setting priorities, you generally tend to put everything else ahead of your health! This International Men’s Day, take a vow to prioritize your physical and mental health and turn the Attitude to #Healthitude. #InternationalMensDay #metropolislab

A post shared by Metropolis Labs (@metropolis_labs) on Nov 19, 2018 at 1:15am PST