Τα 5 πιο προστατευμένα και απαγορευμένα μέρη στον κόσμο

Amazing night with the wonderful Marcy Boyle and Audubon Society up the East River. They were all kvelling over the cormorants and I was kvelling over my beloved NYC. Perfect evening. @audubon_ny @marsiliabird #nyc #eastriver #cormorants #allthebridges #perfectsummerevening #northbrotherisland #typhoidmary #sunsetovertheeastriver #mybelovedbrooklyn #mybelovednyc