Το πιο συγκινητικό γράμμα στον Άγιο Βασίλη ανήκει σ' έναν 7χρονο - Γιατί ζητά να φύγει από το σπίτι του

A 7-year-old boy temporarily living in a domestic violence shelter with his mom wrote a letter to Santa with a heartfelt plea for presents and a very, very, very good dad. “We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don't have to be scared,” Blake wrote in the note that’s been shared widely on social media. The shelter’s president and CEO Kathryn Jacob said that while she’s grateful for the attention the letter has garnered, she wants the light to shine on the prevalence of domestic violence more often. "Blake's story is like every story we see," Jacob said. "The problem is so pervasive." SafeHaven shared the letter on social media, noting they changed the boy's name to Blake for his family's safety. (📸: SafeHaven of Tarrant County)