Πώς θα επηρεάσει τις σχέσεις σας η αποψινή Πανσέληνος της Φράουλας και τι θα φέρει στην επιφάνεια

View this post on Instagram

It's Full Moon time - apparently this one is named a #strawberrymoon and it's so darned cloudy ⛅ in the #UK that we haven't been able to see it. So here are some that I put together in 2009. This is a repost. #travel #photography #northernengland #NorthEast #northeastengland #northeastcaptures #Northumbria #tyneside #SouthShields #moon #nightphotography #pentaxK100D #tamron70-300 #velbontripod