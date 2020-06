Συγκίνηση στην κηδεία του George Floyd και κραυγή για δικαιοσύνη

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd's funeral has taken place in Houston, Texas attended by some 500 guests including politicians and celebrities. Mr Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month sparked historic anti-racism protests across the US and caused global outrage. Four police officers involved have been sacked and charged over his death. Speaking at the service George Floyd's niece, Brooke Williams demanded justice for her uncle and said "No more hate crimes, please." Tap the link in our bio for more on the funeral. - [ ] ❤️❤️❤️ follow @okotostv for more - - [ ] #gainwithbrytos #nitakukerazaidi #gainwithmchina #finessengara #hyperbeast #madeinkenya #iamnairobian #igerskenya #black #superbrytos #igkenya #ignairobi #blacklivematters #10over10 #publicity254 #watapapatbusana #nairobikenya #gainwithxtiandela #gainwithbundi #pempechallenge #nikonkenya #gainwithmtaaraw #fashionkenya #homeofportraits #gainwithkamenace#nairobifashion #georgefloyd #tembeakenya #gainwithspikes - [ ] @okotostv - [ ] Rume okoto