Chris Nikic: Ο πρώτος αθλητής με σύνδρομο Down που ολοκλήρωσε τρίαθλο τύπου Ironman και μπήκε στο βιβλίο Γκίνες

Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an IRONMAN. Incredible 👏



🏊‍♂️ 2.4 mile swim

🚴‍♂️ 112 mile bike ride

🏃‍♂️ 26.2 mile run



(h/t @IRONMANtri , @ESPNUK) pic.twitter.com/Cbipos3DvK