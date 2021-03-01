Aπό το σκίσιμο της Catherine Jeta Jones στην οικολογική ζακέτα του Joaquin Phoenix αυτά είναι τα highlights των Golden Globes

Η τελετή των Golden Globes σίγουρα δεν ήταν ίδια με τις προηγούμενες χρονιές, καθώς για την προστασία όλων από τον Covid-19 πραγματοποιήθηκε σε virtual ρυθμούς, με τους υποψήφιους να αναμένουν με αγωνία τα αποτελέσματα από το σπίτι τους.

Αυτό όμως δεν σημαίνει πως δεν υπήρχαν διάφορα αξιοσημείωτα highlights. Από την σημαντική νίκη της δεύτερης γυναίκας σκηνοθέτη στην ιστορία του θεσμού, μέχρι το ψηλό σκίσιμο στο φόρεμα της Catherine Zeta Jones, σας παρουσιάζουμε όλα όσα είδαμε στην λαμπερή τελετή.

1. Οι αστείες αντιδράσεις στη νίκη της Emma Corrin για την Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά

2. Η Taylor Simone Ledward λαμβάνει το βραβείο του εκλιπόντος ηθοποιού Chadwick Boseman

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

3. Η Kaley Cuoco μετά την απονομή όπου δεν κέρδισε κανένα βραβείο

4. Η Chloé Zhao έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα σκηνοθέτης που έλαβε βραβείο από το 1984

Chloé Zhao wins best director for “Nomadland” at the #GoldenGlobes. She’s the first woman to win the category in almost four decades. https://t.co/FKaY5ecmn4 pic.twitter.com/6Ph2YgbPrn — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 1, 2021

5. H αντίδραση της Anya Taylor-Joy όταν άκουσε πως κέρδισε την πρώτη της Golden Globe

Congratulations to Anya Taylor-Joy for winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/bDQqL2stbU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

6. Η αντίδραση της Isla Fisher όταν ο άνδρας της Sacha Baron Cohen, κέρδισε βραβείο για την ταινία Borat

Congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/fzbnKc7sOS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

7. Το αβυσσαλέο σκίσιμο στο φόρεμα της Catherine Zeta Jones στο δρόμο για τα βραβεία

7. Το The Crown «σάρωσε» με συνολικά 4 βραβεία

Did anyone else forget that @JoshOConnor15 wasn’t *actually* Prince Charles while watching #TheCrown? Because, same. Congrats to this year’s Best Actor in a TV Series—Drama. 👏 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/1Dp2z2Wa5S pic.twitter.com/MtwDr8lSsc — E! News (@enews) March 1, 2021

8. H Jane Fonda λαμβάνει το τιμητικό βραβείο Cecil B. DeMille Award

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Jane Fonda shouts out several titles that affected her this year, including @MichaelaCoel's snubbed "I May Destroy You": “Stories can really change people.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cG5K3r4y4Q — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2021

9. H eco-friendly ζακέτα του Joaquin Phoenix

JOAQUIN PHOENIX WEARING HIS ANIMAL EQUALITY HOODIE TO THE #GoldenGlobes OMG I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/hmYtn6cpP7 — lydia (@joaqsoscar) March 1, 2021

10. Το σφηνάκι του David Fincher όταν έχασε το βραβείο του Καλύτερου Σκηνοθέτη

David Fincher with the best “oh I lost” reaction pic.twitter.com/CfQPw9YAOb — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 1, 2021

