Aπό το σκίσιμο της Catherine Jeta Jones στην οικολογική ζακέτα του Joaquin Phoenix αυτά είναι τα highlights των Golden Globes

The Jennettes
Δευτέρα, 01 Μαρτίου 2021

Η τελετή των Golden Globes σίγουρα δεν ήταν ίδια με τις προηγούμενες χρονιές, καθώς για την προστασία όλων από τον Covid-19 πραγματοποιήθηκε σε virtual ρυθμούς, με τους υποψήφιους να αναμένουν με αγωνία τα αποτελέσματα από το σπίτι τους.

Golden Globes 2021: Η λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς

Αυτό όμως δεν σημαίνει πως δεν υπήρχαν διάφορα αξιοσημείωτα highlights. Από την σημαντική νίκη της δεύτερης γυναίκας σκηνοθέτη στην ιστορία του θεσμού, μέχρι το ψηλό σκίσιμο στο φόρεμα της Catherine Zeta Jones, σας παρουσιάζουμε όλα όσα είδαμε στην λαμπερή τελετή.

1. Οι αστείες αντιδράσεις στη νίκη της Emma Corrin για την Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε δραματική σειρά

2. Η Taylor Simone Ledward λαμβάνει το βραβείο του εκλιπόντος ηθοποιού Chadwick Boseman

3. Η Kaley Cuoco μετά την απονομή όπου δεν κέρδισε κανένα βραβείο

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

4. Η Chloé Zhao έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα σκηνοθέτης που έλαβε βραβείο από το 1984

5. H αντίδραση της Anya Taylor-Joy όταν άκουσε πως κέρδισε την πρώτη της Golden Globe

 6. Η αντίδραση της Isla Fisher όταν ο άνδρας της Sacha Baron Cohen, κέρδισε βραβείο για την ταινία Borat

7. Το  αβυσσαλέο σκίσιμο στο φόρεμα της Catherine Zeta Jones στο δρόμο για τα βραβεία

 7. Το The Crown «σάρωσε» με συνολικά 4 βραβεία

8. H Jane Fonda λαμβάνει το τιμητικό βραβείο Cecil B. DeMille Award

9. H eco-friendly ζακέτα του Joaquin Phoenix

 10. Το σφηνάκι του David Fincher όταν έχασε το βραβείο του Καλύτερου Σκηνοθέτη

 

