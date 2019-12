Scarlett Johansson: «Το ότι πιστεύω τον Woody Allen, δεν σημαίνει ότι δεν υποστηρίζω τις γυναίκες»

View this post on Instagram

“I did not want it to be an origin story,” Scarlett Johansson says of the upcoming #BlackWidow film. "I didn’t want it to feel superficial at all. I had spent such a long time peeling those layers away—I felt that unless we got to something deep, then there was no reason to make it." The best-actress contender gets candid about her role in the Marvel Universe at the link in bio. 📸 @collierschorrstudio