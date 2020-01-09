Οι 15+1 καλύτερες αντιδράσεις του twitter στην παραίτηση του ζευγαριού από τα βασιλικά καθήκοντα

Μετά την αιφνιδιαστική ανακοίνωση του Δούκα και της Δούκισσας του Sussex ότι αποσύρονται από τα βασιλικά τους καθήκοντα και ότι θα γίνουν οικονομικά ανεξάρτητοι, πολλά είναι τα σχόλια και οι αντιδράσεις που κυριαρχούν αυτή τη στιγμή, στο διαδίκτυο.

Το Twitter, όπως φαίνεται, είχε πολλά να πει πάνω στην απόφαση της Meghan Markle και του Πρίγκιπα Harry εάν κρίνουμε από τον καταιγισμό των σχολίων που ακολούθησε μετά την ανακοίνωσή τους.

Ακολουθούν κάποιες από τις καλύτερες και πιο αστείες αντιδράσεις μετά την παραίτηση του ζευγαριού από τα βασιλικά καθήκοντα:

Here’s the actual note Meghan left on the Queen’s desk. pic.twitter.com/m58NibXhQE — Karyne Levy (@karynelevy) January 8, 2020

proud of meghan markle for yoko ono-ing the royal family — ziwe (@ziwe) January 8, 2020

Meghan finally got around to watching “Get Out” over the holidays. https://t.co/f82PQU2hVy — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020

i am also working to become financially independent — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

damn, prince harry just set a new bar for wife guy — Elizabeth Lopatto (@mslopatto) January 8, 2020

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

This is my FAVORITE heist. The woman straight up stole a prince. Incredible. ✨ — Isaac Fitzgerald🤞🏻🖤 (@IsaacFitzgerald) January 8, 2020

Μάλιστα, πολλοί έσπευσαν να στηρίξουν τη νέα οικονομικά ανεξάρτητη οικογένεια:

We stan a financially independent woman who looks out for herself, her family, and her mental and emotional health!! pic.twitter.com/Ug38cWdT0Z — Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) January 8, 2020

All Americans rn re: Meghan Markle and Harry pic.twitter.com/MRidrfx3GY — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 8, 2020

Μάλιστα, υπήρξαν και ερωτήσεις σχετικά με το πότε η Meghan θα επιστρέψει στην ηθοποιία

Cast Meghan in the next season of SUCCESSION — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) January 8, 2020

do you think Suits will want Harry and Meghan to guest star on future episodes — Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) January 8, 2020

...Αλλά και ερωτήσεις για το νέο του status

MAKE IT HARRY MARKLE AS IT SHOULD BE https://t.co/K9MixDgrVH — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) January 8, 2020

Πολλοί είναι εκείνοι μάλιστα, που πιστεύουν ότι η Diana θα ήταν υπερήφανη

All I can say is Princess Diana and Doria Ragland raised their children with immense love and good values, and it shows.#REXIT#MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/1j0sqMkL6p — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 8, 2020

princess diana in heaven right now pic.twitter.com/nbN8sfZ65d — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) January 8, 2020

Η ανακοίνωση του ζευγαριού θα κάνει εξαιρετική την πλοκή στο The Crown

Can't wait for season 6 of The Crown, in which Meghan could play herself. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 8, 2020

writers for The Crown vs. writers for Suits pic.twitter.com/nJavWHpr8W — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

