Οι 15+1 καλύτερες αντιδράσεις του twitter στην παραίτηση του ζευγαριού από τα βασιλικά καθήκοντα

Πέμπτη 9 Ιανουάριος 2020

Μετά την αιφνιδιαστική ανακοίνωση του Δούκα και της Δούκισσας του Sussex ότι αποσύρονται από τα βασιλικά τους καθήκοντα και ότι θα γίνουν οικονομικά ανεξάρτητοι, πολλά είναι τα σχόλια και οι αντιδράσεις που κυριαρχούν αυτή τη στιγμή, στο διαδίκτυο. 

Το Twitter, όπως φαίνεται, είχε πολλά να πει πάνω στην απόφαση της Meghan Markle και του Πρίγκιπα Harry εάν κρίνουμε από τον καταιγισμό των σχολίων που ακολούθησε μετά την ανακοίνωσή τους.

Ακολουθούν κάποιες από τις καλύτερες και πιο αστείες αντιδράσεις μετά την παραίτηση του ζευγαριού από τα βασιλικά καθήκοντα:

 

 

 

 Μάλιστα, πολλοί έσπευσαν να στηρίξουν τη νέα οικονομικά ανεξάρτητη οικογένεια:

 Μάλιστα, υπήρξαν και ερωτήσεις σχετικά με το πότε η Meghan θα επιστρέψει στην ηθοποιία

...Αλλά και ερωτήσεις για το νέο του status

 Πολλοί είναι εκείνοι μάλιστα, που πιστεύουν ότι η Diana θα ήταν υπερήφανη

 Η ανακοίνωση του ζευγαριού θα κάνει εξαιρετική την πλοκή στο The Crown

