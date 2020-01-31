Η εκπληκτική ομοιότητα της Meghan Markle με Αμερικανίδα influencer και μητέρα δύο παιδιών
Η Akeisha Land είναι μητέρα δύο παιδιών, ζει στο Μιζούρι των ΗΠΑ και η ομοιότητά της με τη Meghan Markle είναι τρομακτική, σύμφωνα με πολλούς.
Η νεαρή influencer με τους 160 χιλιάδες followers στο Instagram, σχολίασε το γεγονός της ταύτισής της με τη δούκισσα του Sussex, αναφέροντας: «Mου λένε ότι μοιάζω με τη Meghan Markle, και όχι μόνο online.
Τυχαίος κόσμος έρχεται και μου λέει “Σου έχει πει κανείς ότι μοιάζεις με τη...” και γελάω πριν καν τελειώσουν την πρότασή τους, γιατί ξέρω ακριβώς τι θα μου πουν. Το έχω ακούσει τόσες πολλές φορές»!
Η ίδια συμπληρώνει, «Βέβαια, το θεωρώ μεγάλο κομπλιμέντο, αφού είναι κούκλα» αν και εκείνη δεν μπορεί να καταλάβει ότι μοιάζουν.
Η Akeisha Land αστειεύτηκε στη συνέχεια, πως δεν θα είχε κανένα πρόβλημα εάν μπορούσε κι εκείνη να παρευρίσκεται σε επίσημες εκδηλώσεις, παίρνοντας τη θέση της Meghan!
