Πρίγκιπας Harry και Meghan Markle: Η τελευταία «βασιλική» εμφάνιση του ζευγαριού θα γίνει στις 31 Μαρτίου
Ο πρίγκιπας Harry και η Meghan Markle αναμένεται να πραγματοποιήσουν τις τελευταίες δημόσιες εμφανίσεις τους ως ανώτερα εν ενεργεία μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας της Βρετανίας στα τέλη Φεβρουαρίου και τον Μάρτιο.
Για την ακρίβεια, σύμφωνα με τον βασιλικό συντάκτη του βρετανικού τηλεοπτικού δικτύου ITV, Kris Sip, η ημερομηνία που θα σημάνει την αλλαγή του στάτους τους, έχει οριστεί να είναι η 31 Μαρτίου.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Όπως δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά ο ίδιος, "Ο πρίγκιπας Harry και η Meghan Markle δεν θα έχουν πλέον γραφείο στο παλάτι του Buckingham μετά την 1η Απρίλη". Η βασιλική οικογένεια εξακολουθεί να βρίσκεται βέβαια, σε συζητήσεις αναφορικά με τη χρήση της λέξης "royal" από το ζευγάρι στο brand τους, μετά την παραίτηση των βασιλικών του καθηκόντων.
Την ίδια στιγμή, πολλοί followers της Meghan την κατηγορούν ότι διαγράφει τα αρνητικά σχόλια που δημοσιεύονται στον λογαριασμό SussexRoyal στο Instagram.
Μένει να δούμε ποιες θα είναι οι επόμενες κινήσεις για το βασιλικό ζευγάρι, που θα διαμορφώσει τη μελλοντική του πορεία.
Δείτε ακόμη: 9 εμφανίσεις της Sharon Stone που ξεχωρίζουμε μέχρι σήμερα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΗΝ GALLERY
9 photos