H Halle Berry αποκαλύπτει το νούμερο 1 όπλο κατά του άγχους και της κακής ψυχολογίας

The work we are doing now is undeniably essential to our collective progress, but the side effects can be draining. We have decided to continue with our #FitnessFriday takeover, and this week, we are talking about the ways I incorporate stretching and yoga into my daily routine. Bringing that much needed attention to my body with something like a yoga wheel helps manage my stress levels and releases the negative energy that can often take over when I feel overwhelmed. Head to @womenshealthmag now to learn more ♥️