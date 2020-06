Η συγκινητική εξομολόγηση της Angelina Jolie για την υιοθεσία των παιδιών της: «Νιώθω ευγνωμοσύνη κάθε μέρα»

View this post on Instagram

,,‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.” Angelina Jolie #angelinajolie #maddoxjoliepitt #shilohjoliepitt #paxjoliepitt #viviennejoliepitt #zaharajoliepitt #knoxjoliepitt