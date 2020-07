O David Beckham «υποκλίνεται» στον 100χρονο βετεράνο λοχαγό, Tom Moore με ένα τιμητικό δώρο

View this post on Instagram

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been made the honorary captain of ‘Lionhearts inspirational heroes’ team, launched by the Football Association. He received his distinction from the former England skipper David Beckham. Click the link in the bio for the full story. Photos by FA Handout / PA Wire #captainsirtommoore #captainsirtom #tommoore #davidbeckham #lionhearts #honorarycaptain #footballassociation #coronavirus #nhscharitiestogether