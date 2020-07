Η Meghan Markle απευθύνεται σε νέους και μιλά για τους παγκόσμιους ηγέτες: «Κάντε τους να νιώσουν άβολα»

View this post on Instagram

😍😍 Meghan made an online appearance at the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday afternoon, as she gave an inspiring keynote speech on youth empowerment. In her moving speech, Meghan said: "Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm. We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up. "So use your voice both on and offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other," she added. "There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is - just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder."