18 χρόνια μετά: H Halle Berry αναβιώνει τον ρόλο της στον "James Bond", φορώντας πορτοκαλί μπικίνι

Happy birthday to Halle Berry, pictured here with Pierce Brosnan making Die Another Day (2002), the 20th James Bond movie and Brosnan's 4th and final portrayal of @007. Born 53 years ago today on August 14, 1966, the actress received @theAcademy Award for Best Actress recognizing her work in Monster's Ball (2001) during the production of Die Another Day. As agent Jinx Johnson, Halle Berry made her on-screen introduction wearing an orange @Eres bikini with a white knife scabbard to channel the first "Bond girl", Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in Dr. No. Pierce Brosnan's all-blue summer outfit for also be considered an update of Sean Connery's light blue casual ensemble from Honey's introductory scene, though Pierce's look of a blue tropical floral-printed linen Aloha shirt by @brioni_official—worn open over a white sleeveless undershirt—has been more polarizing for some fans than Connery's simple polo and trousers. (Photo sourced from the excellent @thunderballs007 photo archive at thunderballs.org)