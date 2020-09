Οι αποκαλύψεις της Jane Fonda για τον Marlon Brando που έκαναν αίσθηση: «Ήταν απογοητευτικός ως εραστής»

View this post on Instagram

I swear Jane has lived like three lifetimes! 😭 Old ass heffa, not surprised Marlon was wack in the sack he seemed very conflicted in general and hard to please 🤔 But yeah Jane you shoulda fucked Marvin and Che Guevara 😱 #yolo #janefonda #actress #activist #oldbiddy #marlonbrando #actor #bisexual #marvingaye #singer #tea #cheguevara #argentinian #gossip