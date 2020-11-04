H Monica Bellucci αποδεικνύει γιατί είναι είδωλο στα 56 σε ένα από τα πιο εμβληματικά εξώφυλλα της καριέρας της
H Monica Bellucci είναι μια γυναίκα- είδωλο της μεσογειακής σιλουέτας και αιώνιο sex symbol. Εκτός από τις όμορφες καμπύλες της, τα μαύρα μαλλιά της και τα φορέματα που αγκαλιάζουν τη φιγούρα της, είναι signature. Kάθε της εμφάνιση είναι elegant ενώ εμπνέει τις γυναίκες απανταχού στα 56 της χρόνια.
Η διάσημη ηθοποιός μόλις έκανε μία από τις πιο εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίσεις στην τεράστια καριέρα της. Φωτογραφήθηκε για το τεύχος Νοεμβρίου της Vogue Italia, φορώντας τη νέα Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda και μας άφησε άφωνους.
@MonicaBellucciofficiel is the protagonist of the @DolceGabbana Alta Moda special editorial shot for the November issue of Vogue Italia in Florence. Photographed by @SebastianFaena and styled by @Sofia_Achaval. Discover more pictures via link in bio. Full credits: Model @EmanueleDeLorenzo Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting Directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Set design @gsmstyling Makeup @LetiziaCarnevale @thegreenappleitalia using @DolceGabbana Beauty Hair @JohnNollet On set @Hotel_Production Retoucher @justinefoord Thanks to @RaffaelloRomanelli #MyBeautyIsMine
Οι εικόνες είναι απλά εκπληκτικές. Η Monica Bellucci ποζάρει στον φακό του Sebastian Faena σε ένα εργαστήρι γλυπτικής ανάμεσα σε σειρές από γλυπτά και εκμαγεία. Σε μία από τις τόσο ατμοσφαιρικές εικόνες φιλά τον νεαρό "καλλιτέχνη" απαλά στα χείλη.
@MonicaBellucciofficiel is the protagonist of the @DolceGabbana Alta Moda special editorial shot for the November issue of Vogue Italia in Florence. Photographed by @SebastianFaena and styled by @Sofia_Achaval. Discover more pictures via link in bio. Full credits: Model @EmanueleDeLorenzo Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting Directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Set design @gsmstyling Makeup @LetiziaCarnevale @thegreenappleitalia using @DolceGabbana Beauty Hair @JohnNollet On set @Hotel_Production Retoucher @justinefoord Thanks to @RaffaelloRomanelli #MyBeautyIsMine
Σε άλλη λήψη φοράει δημιουργία και καπέλο εξ ολοκλήρου από τεχνητά, πολύχρωμα λουλούδια και μαύρο καλσόν.
@MonicaBellucciofficiel is the protagonist of the @DolceGabbana Alta Moda special editorial shot for the November issue of Vogue Italia in Florence. Photographed by @SebastianFaena and styled by @Sofia_Achaval. Discover more pictures via link in bio. Full credits: Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting Directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Set design @gsmstyling Makeup @LetiziaCarnevale @thegreenappleitalia using @DolceGabbana Beauty Hair @JohnNollet On set @Hotel_Production Retoucher @justinefoord Thanks to @RaffaelloRomanelli #MyBeautyIsMine
Πρόκειται αναμφισβήτητα για μία από τις πιο εντυπωσιακές στιγμές της, που θα θυμόμαστε για πολύ καιρό. Iconic!