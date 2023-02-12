Brit Awards 2023: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές και ο θρίαμβος του Harry Styles

Κατέκτησε και τις 4 κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιος

Tα Brit Awards 2023 πραγματοποιήθηκαν με μια λαμπερή τελετή το βράδυ του Σαββάτου, 11 Φεβρουαρίου, στο "The Ο2 Arena" του Λονδίνου.

Οικοδεσπότης ήταν για ακόμα μία χρονιά ο Mo Gilligan, ο stand up κωμικός που έχει κατακτήσει πολυάριθμα βραβεία και υποψηφιότητες και sold-out περιοδείες.

Ο Harry Styles έκανε χαμό και τον δικό του θρίαμβο αφού κέρδισε όλα τα βραβεία για τα οποία ήταν υποψήφιος. Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες μαζί με εκείνον, είχαν συγκεντρώσει και οι Wet Leg, οι οποίοι διεκδικούσαν από τέσσερα βραβεία.

Ο Styles κατάφερε να κατακτήσει και τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιος και συγκεκριμένα αυτές για τον Βρετανό Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Βρετανικό Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς για το "Harry’s House", το Βρετανικό Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς για το "As It Was" και τον Καλύτερο Pop/R&B Καλλιτέχνη.

Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg, κέρδισε δυο βραβεία από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιο, για το Βρετανικό Συγκρότημα της Χρονιάς και τον Καλύτερο Νέο Καλλιτέχνη. Η Beyonce κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες των BRIT Awards 2023, με την 41χρονη βασίλισσα των Grammy να κατακτάει δύο βραβεία: για τον Διεθνή Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Καλύτερο Διεθνές Τραγούδι με το "Break My Soul".

Οι FLO έγιναν το πρώτο γυναικείο συγκρότημα που κερδίζει το Rising Star Award των BRIT Awards και το πρώτο συγκρότημα μετά τους Florence + The Machine το 2009.

ΟΙ ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ BRIT AWARDS 2023

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Harry Styles - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Stormzy

British Group

Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Best New Artist

Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Song of the Year

Harry Styles – “As It Was” - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”

Cat Burns – “Go”

Dave – “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”

George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

LF System – “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Fontaines DC – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

Beyonce – “Break My Soul” – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”

Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”

One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Alt/Rock (voted for by the public)

The 1975 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public)

Aitch – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Dance (voted for by the public)

Becky Hill –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B (voted for by the public)

Harry Styles –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Rising Star

Flo –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Cat Burns

Nia Archives



Producer Of The Year

David Guetta