Brit Awards 2023: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές και ο θρίαμβος του Harry Styles
JTeam
12 Φεβρουαρίου 2023
Tα Brit Awards 2023 πραγματοποιήθηκαν με μια λαμπερή τελετή το βράδυ του Σαββάτου, 11 Φεβρουαρίου, στο "The Ο2 Arena" του Λονδίνου.
Οικοδεσπότης ήταν για ακόμα μία χρονιά ο Mo Gilligan, ο stand up κωμικός που έχει κατακτήσει πολυάριθμα βραβεία και υποψηφιότητες και sold-out περιοδείες.
Ο Harry Styles έκανε χαμό και τον δικό του θρίαμβο αφού κέρδισε όλα τα βραβεία για τα οποία ήταν υποψήφιος. Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες μαζί με εκείνον, είχαν συγκεντρώσει και οι Wet Leg, οι οποίοι διεκδικούσαν από τέσσερα βραβεία.
Ο Styles κατάφερε να κατακτήσει και τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιος και συγκεκριμένα αυτές για τον Βρετανό Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Βρετανικό Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς για το "Harry’s House", το Βρετανικό Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς για το "As It Was" και τον Καλύτερο Pop/R&B Καλλιτέχνη.
Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg, κέρδισε δυο βραβεία από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιο, για το Βρετανικό Συγκρότημα της Χρονιάς και τον Καλύτερο Νέο Καλλιτέχνη. Η Beyonce κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες των BRIT Awards 2023, με την 41χρονη βασίλισσα των Grammy να κατακτάει δύο βραβεία: για τον Διεθνή Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Καλύτερο Διεθνές Τραγούδι με το "Break My Soul".
Οι FLO έγιναν το πρώτο γυναικείο συγκρότημα που κερδίζει το Rising Star Award των BRIT Awards και το πρώτο συγκρότημα μετά τους Florence + The Machine το 2009.
ΟΙ ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ BRIT AWARDS 2023
Album of the Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Harry Styles - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Stormzy
British Group
Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Best New Artist
Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Song of the Year
Harry Styles – “As It Was” - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Fontaines DC – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Gabriels
International Song of the Year
Beyonce – “Break My Soul” – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Alt/Rock (voted for by the public)
The 1975 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public)
Aitch – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Dance (voted for by the public)
Becky Hill –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B (voted for by the public)
Harry Styles –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Rising Star
Flo –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Producer Of The Year
David Guetta