Anne Sullivan: Η άγνωστη ιστορία της δασκάλας που έβγαλε από το σκοτάδι και τη σιωπή τη διάσημη συγγραφέα Helen Keller

#OTD March 3, 1887, Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan meet for the first time. From Helen's autobiography, The Story of My Life: "THE most important day I remember in all my life is the one on which my teacher, Anne Mansfield Sullivan, came to me. I am filled with wonder when I consider the immeasurable contrasts between the two lives which it connects. It was the third of March, 1887, three months before I was seven years old. On the afternoon of that eventful day, I stood on the porch, dumb, expectant. I guessed vaguely from my mother's signs and from the hurrying to and fro in the house that something unusual was about to happen, so I went to the door and waited on the steps. The afternoon sun penetrated the mass of honeysuckle that covered the porch, and fell on my upturned face. My fingers lingered almost unconsciously on the familiar leaves and blossoms which had just come forth to greet the sweet southern spring. I did not know what the future held of marvel or surprise for me. Anger and bitterness had preyed upon me continually for weeks and a deep languor had succeeded this passionate struggle." #HelenKellerArchive [Image Description: Full length photograph of Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller circa 1880-1892. They are next to each other. Sullivan appears to be either sitting or crouching. She manually signs with her left hand into Keller's right hand. Keller's left arm is around her teacher's neck. Both women wear dark, full Victorian dresses that are waisted and have full, wide skirts. Both dresses have high necks and long sleeves, Keller's dress has "leg of mutton" sleeves. The image might have been taken in a studio with a painted backdrop that includes an ornate colonnade.]