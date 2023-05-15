Bafta TV awards 2023: Ολόκληρη η λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς

Εχθές απονεμήθηκαν τα τηλεοπτικά βραβεία ΒΑFTA, με τα «Derry Girls» και τις «Bad Sisters» στην κορυφή

Στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου παρευρέθηκαν διάσημοι celebrities και ηθοποιοί προκειμένου να δώσουν το παρών στα τηλεοπτικά ΒΑFTA βραβεία, για το 2023. Όσο αφορά τους ηθοποιούς, στην κορυφή βρέθηκαν ονόματα όπως αυτό της Kate Winslet, η οποία ξεχώρισε για τον ρόλο της στο “I Am Ruth,” ενώ στη συνέχεια ακολούθησαν η Sharon Horgan και ο Ben Whishaw.

Πάμε να δούμε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες και τους νικητές της χθεσινή απονομής BAFTA:

Leading actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie Too - Sky Atlantic

Imelda Staunton, The Crown - Netflix

WINNER: Kate Winslet, I Am Ruth - Channel 4

Maxine Peake, Anne - ITV1

Sarah Lancashire, Julia - Sky Atlantic

Vicky McClure, Without Sin - ITVX

Leading actor

WINNER: Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One

Chaske Spencer, The English - BBC Two

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders - BBC One

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Martin Freeman, The Responder - BBC One

Taron Egerton, Black Bird - Apple TV+

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo, The Responder - BBC One

WINNER: Anne-Marie Duff, Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Fiona Shaw, Andor - Disney+

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville, Sherwood - BBC One

Saffron Hocking, Top Boy - Netflix

Supporting actor

WINNER: Adeel Akhtar, Sherwood - BBC One

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Josh Finan, The Responder - BBC One

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Samuel Bottomley, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku Channel

Jon Pointing, Big Boys - Channel 4

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

WINNER: Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows - Disney+

Stephen Merchant, The Outlaws - BBC One

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper, Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

Diane Morgan, Cunk On Earth - BBC Two

Lucy Beaumont, Meet The Richardsons - Dave

Natasia Demetriou, Ellie & Natasia - BBC Three

WINNER: Siobhán Mcsweeney, Derry Girls - Channel 4

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Drama series

WINNER: Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

The Responder - BBC One

Sherwood - BBC One

Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Scripted comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC One

Big Boys - Channel 4

WINNER: Derry Girls - Channel 4

Ghosts - BBC One

Single drama

WINNER: I Am Ruth - Channel 4

The House - Netflix

Life and Death in the Warehouse - BBC Three

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends - ITVX

WINNER: Mood - BBC Three

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe - ITV1

This Is Going To Hurt - BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

WINNER: Casualty - BBC One

EastEnders - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV1

International

The Bear - Disney+

WINNER: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix

Wednesday - Netflix

Oussekine - Disney+

Pachinko - Apple TV+

The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV1

Later... With Jools Holland: Jools' 30th Birthday Bash - BBC Two

WINNER: The Masked Singer - ITV1

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

WINNER: Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors - BBC One

Lee Mack, The 1% Club - ITV1

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard - Channel 4

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal - Netflix

Comedy entertainment programme

WINNER: Friday Night Live - Channel 4

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Taskmaster - Channel 4

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Live event

Concert For Ukraine - ITV1

WINNER: Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC One

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC One

Features

Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

WINNER: Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas - Channel 4

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - ITV1

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two

Daytime

The Chase - ITV1

WINNER: The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit - BBC One

Scam Interceptors - BBC One

Current affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure) - ITV1

WINNER: Children of the Taliban - Channel 4

The Crossing (Exposure) - ITV1

Mariupol: The People's Story (Panorama) - BBC One

Single documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky Documentaries

Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC Two

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC Two

WINNER: The Real Mo Farah - BBC One

Factual series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4

WINNER: Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky Crime

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi - Netflix

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV1

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams - BBC One

RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

WINNER: The Traitors - BBC One

We Are Black and British - BBC Two

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC Two

The Green Planet - BBC One

How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4

WINNER: Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC iPlayer

News coverage

BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC One

WINNER: Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv - Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV1

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - BBC One

WINNER: Uefa Women's Euro 2022 - BBC One

Wimbledon 2022 - BBC One

Short-form programme

Always, Asifa - Together TV

Biscuitland - All 4

WINNER: How To Be a Person - E4

Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4

Writer: Comedy

Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4

WINNER: Lisa McGee, Derry Girls - Channel 4

Nancy Harris, The Dry - Britbox

Sharon Horgan/Barunka O'Shaughnessy/Helen Serafinowicz/Holly Walsh, Motherland - BBC One

Writer: Drama

WINNER: Adam Kay, This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One

Alice Oseman, Heartstopper - Netflix

Pete Jackson, Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Tony Schumacher, The Responder - BBC One

Lifetime achievement

WINNER: Meera Syal

