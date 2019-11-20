The Whale: Το εντυπωσιακό κτίριο - έργο τέχνης στη Νορβηγία, που θα έχει τη μορφή φάλαινας

Ένα εντυπωσιακό αρχιτεκτονικό project στην καρδιά του αρκτικού κύκλου, το «The Whale», φιλοδοξεί να ενδυναμώσει τον τουρισμό στη Νορβηγία.
Ένα κτίριο με τη μορφή φάλαινας στην καρδιά του Αρκτικού Κύκλου, στη Νορβηγία, θα οικοδομηθεί στην Andenes. Μια τοποθεσία στο βορειότερο άκρο της Αndøya, ενός νησιού που βρίσκεται 300 χιλιόμετρα μέσα στον αρκτικό κύκλο, πολύ κοντά στην υποθαλάσσια κοιλάδα Bleiksdjupa, από την οποία περνούν οι φάλαινες όταν μεταναστεύουν. Γι' αυτό το λόγο, αποτελεί έναν μοναδικό προορισμό για παρατήρηση φαλαινών (whalewatching).
A window to the marine world. When designing for nature we always seek enhance the surroundings and place the building as a natural element in the landscape. In collab with @mariannelevinsenlandskab , @thorntontomasetti , @jacstudios.dk , @at_p_a , Nils Øien and Anders Kold. Rendering by @mir.no
Το αρχιτεκτόνημα της Dorte Mandrup θα αναδύεται μέσα από το συγκλονιστικό τοπίο της περιοχής και θα φαίνεται σαν να είναι μέρος του, ενώ θα αναδύεται όπως ακριβώς η εντυπωσιακή φάλαινα από τον βυθό της θάλασσας.
Our winning proposal for The Whale. The building rises naturally on the rocky shore – as if a giant has lifted a thin layer of the crust of the earth and created a cavity underneath. From the curved roof you can overlook the archipelago, marvel at the midnight sun’s reflection in the ocean or if you're lucky; see the northern lights dancing over the sky. In collab with @mariannelevinsenlandskab , @thorntontomasetti , @jacstudios.dk , @at_p_a , Nils Øien and Anders Kold. Rendering by @mir.no
Οι επισκέπτες θα έχουν την ευκαιρία να περπατήσουν στην οροφή του κτιρίου και θα μπορέσουν να θαυμάσουν ακόμα και το Βόρειο Σέλας.
Στο εσωτερικό του, το κτίριο θα φιλοξενεί εκθεσιακούς χώρους, γραφεία, ένα καφέ και ένα κατάστημα, ενώ θα αποτελείται από μεγάλα παράθυρα, που θα ανοίγουν προς το νερό.