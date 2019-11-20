Update
The Whale: Το εντυπωσιακό κτίριο - έργο τέχνης στη Νορβηγία, που θα έχει τη μορφή φάλαινας

The Jennettes
Τετάρτη 20 Νοέμβριος 2019

Ένα εντυπωσιακό αρχιτεκτονικό project στην καρδιά του αρκτικού κύκλου, το «The Whale», φιλοδοξεί να ενδυναμώσει τον τουρισμό στη Νορβηγία.

15 απρόσμενοι «θησαυροί» που βρέθηκαν μέσα σε second hand βιβλία

Ένα κτίριο με τη μορφή φάλαινας στην καρδιά του Αρκτικού Κύκλου, στη Νορβηγία, θα οικοδομηθεί στην Andenes. Μια τοποθεσία στο βορειότερο άκρο της Αndøya, ενός νησιού που βρίσκεται 300 χιλιόμετρα μέσα στον αρκτικό κύκλο, πολύ κοντά στην υποθαλάσσια κοιλάδα Bleiksdjupa, από την οποία περνούν οι φάλαινες όταν μεταναστεύουν. Γι' αυτό το λόγο, αποτελεί  έναν μοναδικό προορισμό για παρατήρηση φαλαινών (whalewatching).

Το αρχιτεκτόνημα της Dorte Mandrup θα αναδύεται μέσα από το συγκλονιστικό τοπίο της περιοχής και θα φαίνεται σαν να είναι μέρος του, ενώ θα αναδύεται όπως ακριβώς η εντυπωσιακή φάλαινα από τον βυθό της θάλασσας.

Οι επισκέπτες θα έχουν την ευκαιρία να περπατήσουν στην οροφή του κτιρίου και θα μπορέσουν να θαυμάσουν ακόμα και το Βόρειο Σέλας.

Στο εσωτερικό του, το κτίριο θα φιλοξενεί εκθεσιακούς χώρους, γραφεία, ένα καφέ και ένα κατάστημα, ενώ θα αποτελείται από μεγάλα παράθυρα, που θα ανοίγουν προς το νερό.

Πηγή φωτογραφιών: Instagram/dorte_mandrup
Νορβηγία
κτίριο φάλαινα
βόρειο Σέλας
Αρκτικός Κύκλος

