Τα 5 viral tweets του 2019 που μας έκαναν να γελάσουμε περισσότερο

Τρίτη 10 Δεκέμβριος 2019

Το Twitter είναι υπεύθυνο για πολλά θέματα και memes, που καταλήγουν να γίνονται viral μέσω του Διαδικτύου. Σημαντική περίπτωση: Το Sherlock του BBC One - και κατ 'επέκταση, o Benedict Cumberbatch - αναγνωρίστηκε διεθνώς το 2010, όταν το κοινωνικό δίκτυο κέρδισε μεγάλη δημοτικότητα.

1. Το πιο πολυσυζητημένο tweet του 2019

2.Το group BTS από την Νότια Κορέα

3. Η κότα που κυνηγά ανθρώπους

4. Η γάτα που πηδά συνεχώς

5. Το πουλί που ήταν έτοιμο για μάχη

