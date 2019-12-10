Τα 5 viral tweets του 2019 που μας έκαναν να γελάσουμε περισσότερο

Το Twitter είναι υπεύθυνο για πολλά θέματα και memes, που καταλήγουν να γίνονται viral μέσω του Διαδικτύου. Σημαντική περίπτωση: Το Sherlock του BBC One - και κατ 'επέκταση, o Benedict Cumberbatch - αναγνωρίστηκε διεθνώς το 2010, όταν το κοινωνικό δίκτυο κέρδισε μεγάλη δημοτικότητα.

#ThisHappened2019

1. Το πιο πολυσυζητημένο tweet του 2019

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)

We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI

— World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019