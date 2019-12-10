Τα 5 viral tweets του 2019 που μας έκαναν να γελάσουμε περισσότερο

Το Twitter είναι υπεύθυνο για πολλά θέματα και memes, που καταλήγουν να γίνονται viral μέσω του Διαδικτύου. Σημαντική περίπτωση: Το Sherlock του BBC One - και κατ 'επέκταση, o Benedict Cumberbatch - αναγνωρίστηκε διεθνώς το 2010, όταν το κοινωνικό δίκτυο κέρδισε μεγάλη δημοτικότητα.
#ThisHappened2019
1. Το πιο πολυσυζητημένο tweet του 2019
Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)
We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI
— World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019
2.Το group BTS από την Νότια Κορέα
Wouldn't be a biggest-on-Twitter list without some (...a lot of...) @BTS_twt. This is the Tweet that earned them the 🥈for 2019. #ThisHappened https://t.co/JIFasyXabW
— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2019
3. Η κότα που κυνηγά ανθρώπους
While the 🥚 came first for Most Retweeted, taking 3rd place is nothing other than... #ThisHappened https://t.co/lQVOVHlIJY
— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2019
4. Η γάτα που πηδά συνεχώς
Can everybody just Please look at this cat pic.twitter.com/GEPe1XzurJ
— danee, goddess of dinosaurs 🦖 (@itsdaneesaur) July 3, 2019
5. Το πουλί που ήταν έτοιμο για μάχη
My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ea0JoWMNrT
— NCAA Youngboy (@Apex_sH) April 30, 2019