Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Γης: Πώς ο κορωνοϊός επηρέασε τον πλανήτη

View this post on Instagram

Environmentalists in Thailand have found the largest number of nests of leatherback sea turtles in two decades. The rare nests were found on beaches left empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. Leatherbacks are the world’s largest sea turtles. They're considered endangered in Thailand and are listed as a vulnerable species globally. They lay their eggs in dark and quiet areas, which is difficult on crowded tourist beaches. People have also been known to dig into their nests and steal eggs.