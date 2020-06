Η Σκωτία γίνεται η πρώτη χώρα που θα διδάξει την LGBTQ+ ιστορία και ισότητα στα σχολεία

View this post on Instagram

In honor of International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia & Transphobia, here is a reminder that hateful rhetoric will not be tolerated here. 🏳️‍🌈 ⠀ 🎨 by @liberaljane. ⠀ Image description: This illustration by Caitlin Blunnie depicts a blue-tinted character with long blonde hair, a blue hoodie, and a backward blue cap. They are wearing a trans and an inclusive rainbow pride flag patch on their sleeve. The blue cap as a pink triangle next to the band and they are wearing a nosering. They look defiantly at the camera, with the words "hate is not an opinion" superimposed over them.