Η πρώτη προσυδάτωση από το 1975 ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία: Οι δύο Αμερικανοί αστροναύτες επέστρεψαν στη Γη

"Good night from Endeavour." From the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in orbit, @Astro_Doug thanks the @SpaceX team in Hawthorne before crew sleep time begins. On Sunday, Aug. 2, he & @AstroBehnken will wake up at 7:40am ET. Splashdown off the coast of Florida is at 2:48pm ET. pic.twitter.com/QjWqJ1eoIt