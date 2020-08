75 χρόνια από την καταστροφή της Χιροσίμα, που ζωντάνεψε μέσα από την ισχυρή έκρηξη στη Βηρυτό

View this post on Instagram

It's almost impossible to imagine being in Hiroshima or Nagasaki when nuclear weapons exploded 75 years ago. But take a few minutes and try. We just launched a new collaboration with The 1945 Project created by @hsakag to show you the hibakusha's journey, from 1945 to today, through their photos and testimonies. Yasujiro Tanaka was "buried alive, I've been told" 3.4km from the hypocenter of Nagasaki. Michiko Yagi describes her mother's quest to feed her children. Kiyoko Koizumi explains the stigma associated with surviving the bombing. But their stories don't stop there. Learn about the hibakusha's life-long activism to eliminate nuclear weapons - from collecting 10 million signatures to helping to negotiate the nuclear ban treaty. This 75th anniversary, read their inspiring stories and join us in getting rid of nuclear weapons for good.