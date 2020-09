Νέα έρευνα: Οι άνθρωποι είναι εξ ολοκλήρου υπεύθυνοι για την εξαφάνιση των θηλαστικών τα τελευταία χρόνια

View this post on Instagram

Antlers for everyone! 🦌⁣ ⁣ #EarthCapture by @dominikamilek_wildlife ⁣ ⁣ In nearly every species of deer, males are the only ones to grow antlers. However, reindeer (Rangifer tarandus) are the only species where females also grow antlers. Hormones play a very important role in antler formation and it's thought that reindeer have more sensitivity to these androgens which could explain why females also grow antlers.