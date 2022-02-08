Oscars 2022: Η λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες είναι εδώ

Είδαμε τις ταινίες, είπαμε τη γνώμη μας, κάναμε τις προβλέψεις μας. Οι υποψηφιότητες των Oscars ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα, 8 Φεβρουαρίου, και οι μεγάλοι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου 2022.
Από τη φετινή λίστα δεν λείπουν τα φαβορί - Spencer, Power of the Dog και Dune, μεταξύ άλλων, έχουν την τιμητική τους. Είμαστε έτοιμοι να ξεκινήσουμε τα στοιχήματα. Εσείς;
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Α' Ανδρκός ρόλος
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Β’ Ανδρκός ρόλος
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
CODA
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of The Dog
Μοντάζ
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους - Live Action
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Μουσική
Don’t Look Up
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Ηχος
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Κοστούμια
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci