Oscars 2022: Η λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες είναι εδώ

Οι υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν - ξεκινήστε τα στοιχήματα!

Είδαμε τις ταινίες, είπαμε τη γνώμη μας, κάναμε τις προβλέψεις μας. Οι υποψηφιότητες των Oscars ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα, 8 Φεβρουαρίου, και οι μεγάλοι νικητές θα ανακοινωθούν την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου 2022.

Από τη φετινή λίστα δεν λείπουν τα φαβορί - Spencer, Power of the Dog και Dune, μεταξύ άλλων, έχουν την τιμητική τους. Είμαστε έτοιμοι να ξεκινήσουμε τα στοιχήματα. Εσείς;

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Α' Ανδρκός ρόλος

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Β’ Ανδρκός ρόλος

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

CODA

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of The Dog

Μοντάζ

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους - Live Action

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Μουσική

Don’t Look Up

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Ηχος

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Κοστούμια

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci