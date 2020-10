Η Υεμένη ζει τις πιο σκοτεινές στιγμές της ανθρωπότητας και τα παιδιά πληρώνουν το τίμημα

View this post on Instagram

These children are living in a camp for internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen, as the country's war grinds on. “We have more than 1,500 families in this camp and they already moved three times... because the fighting keeps following them,” Mohsen Mushalla, director of al-Sowaida camp near Marid told Reuters. “They don’t have water, electricity, a hospital and the nearest town is 10km away. Just bringing water is enough hardship." Yemen is already facing the world's worst humaritarian crisis and the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the fighting. Tap the link in our bio for the latest on the situation in the country. (📸: Reuters) #Yemen #War #Humanitarianism #bbcnews