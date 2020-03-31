Η Rihanna μεταμορφώνεται σε επαναστάτρια για εξώφυλλο και μιλά για το νέο της album





View this post on Instagram

“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.” Poised to release a long anticipated new album, and with the continued success of “the Fenty effect”, #Rihanna’s work ethic is akin to a force of nature. In the new issue, the businesswoman tells @AfuaHirsch about managing her work-life balance and how she’s been “aggressively working on music”. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for free digital download Friday 3 April, and read the full interview now at the link in bio. #Rihanna wears all @RafSimons. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.