H Pink και ο γιος της διαγνώστηκαν με κορωνοϊό και δώρισε 1 εκατομμύριο δολάρια για την αντιμετώπισή του
H Pink και ο γιος της διαγνώστηκαν με κορωνοϊό και η ίδια αποφάσισε να δημοσιοποίησει το γεγονός, θέλοντας να βοηθήσει να καταλάβουν οι συμπολίτες της ότι είναι πολύ εύκολο να νοσήσουν από τον ιό.
Η ίδια έχει αναρρώσει εντελώς και μάλιστα έκανε δωρεά 1 εκατομμύριο δολάρια για τη μάχη κατά του ιού. Η τραγουδίστρια δημοσίευσε στο Instagram μία φωτογραφία με τον γιο της και αποκάλυψε πως και ο μικρός παρουσίασε συμπτώματα του ιού και αμέσως απομονώθηκε στο σπίτι, όπως και όλη η οικογένειά.
Μαμά και γιος είναι πλέον καλά και η pop τραγουδίστρια έγραψε τα εξής στο Instagram:
«Πριν από 2 εβδομάδες, ο 3 ετών γιος μου Jameson και εγώ είχαμε συμπτώματα του Covid-19. Ευτυχώς, ο γιατρός μου είχε πρόσβαση σε τεστ, το οποίο βγήκε θετικό. Η οικογένειά μου ήταν ήδη σε καραντίνα στο σπίτι, πράγμα που συνεχίσαμε να κάνουμε και για τις επόμενες 2 εβδομάδες, σύμφωνα με τις οδηγίες του γιατρού. Μετά από λίγες ημέρες κάναμε το τεστ ξανά και ευτυχώς βγήκε αρνητικό».
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Η μεγάλη δωρεά που κάνει, θα γίνει στο πανεπιστημιακό νοσοκομείο Temple, που βρίσκεται στην πατρίδα της Πενσυλβάνια και στο Mayor Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund του Λος Άντζελες.