10 celebrities που μένουν σπίτι χωρίς ίχνος μακιγιάζ και το απολαμβάνουν

Ελένη Τσούτση
Πέμπτη 26 Μάρτιος 2020

Μπορεί να έχουμε συνηθίσει να βλέπουμε τις celebrities λαμπερές στο κόκκινο χαλί αλλά αυτές τις μέρες μας δείχνουν έναν άλλο εαυτό, πιο χαλαρό. αφού μένουν σπίτι και απλά προτιμούν να είναι χωρίς ίχνος μακιγιάζ. Ανεβάζουν selfies χωρίς μακιγιάζ στο Instagram και υπενθυμίζουν στους followers τους πως η φυσικότητα είναι το πιο όμορφο μακιγιάζ.

Celebrities

Η αυτοαπομόνωση τις έχει κάνει να απολαμβάνουν το γεγονός ότι δεν χρειάζεται να βάφονται για κάποια σημαντική έξοδο και μας εμπνέουν να κάνουμε το ίδιο. Άλλωστε βοηθάμε το δέρμα μας να "αναπνεύσει" και κάνουμε focus στην περιποίηση της επιδερμίδας.

Δείτε τις celebrities που ποζάρουν χωρίς ίχνος μακιγιάζ. 

Julia Roberts

Jessica Alba

Amanda Seyfried



View this post on Instagram


#istayhomefor

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey) on

Zoë Kravitz



View this post on Instagram


self(ie) quarantine. stay inside kids. one day at a time.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Julianne Moore

Cindy Crawford



View this post on Instagram


Rain + Pandemic news = 🐶 cuddles AT HOME.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Ashley Graham



View this post on Instagram


The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac. But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, “Fear not.” I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn’t mean much. I believe it’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other. It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. I also want to shine a light on those who don’t have the option of staying home from work, those who are missing vital pay checks, and the children who are missing out on free or reduced lunches they depend on at school. Thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and risking their own health to protect us all. We’re all in this together, so in the spirit of “love thy neighbor” let’s lead with love and kindness ❤️

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Eva Mendes

Heidi Klum



View this post on Instagram


L❤️VE

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Salma Hayek

