Eίναι τα pre-resolutions το μυστικό για να φτάσεις στην απόλυτη επιτυχία το 2025;

for 2025 I want to focus on everything I want to gain, not everything I “should” lose. I want to focus on everything I want more of, not everything that “should be” less. you’re allowed to set goals that make you happy, goals that you actually want to reach, goals that light a fire in your belly - not just goals you feel “obliged” to set, ok?❤️

