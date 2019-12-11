Οι φωτογραφίες που συγκέντρωσαν τα περισσότερα likes στο Instagram για το 2019

Η Kylie Jenner, η Selena Gomez, η Jennifer Aniston και ένα αβγό είναι στις φωτογραφίες με τα περισσότερα likes στο Instagram για τη χρονιά 2019.
Οι 10 φωτογραφίες που κατάφεραν να συγκεντρώσουν τα περισσότερα likes στο Instagram, με εξαίρεση δύο, ανήκουν σε διάσημους όπως στη Kylie Jenner και στην κόρη της, Stormi και στη Selena Gomez. Στην κορυφή, ωστόσο, της λίστας δεν βρίσκεται καμιά από τις δυο τους, αλλά η φωτογραφία που έχει καταφέρει να σπάσει το γενικότερο ρεκόρ του Instagram, ως η δημοσίευση τα περισσότερα likes στην ιστορία της πλατφόρμας.
1. The Egg, 53.978.746 likes
2. Η κόρη της Kylie Jenner, 18.658.288 likes
3.Tentree, 15.702.345 likes
The World’s Most Sustainable Post ♻️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 5m likes - 500k trees ✔️ 20m likes - 1m trees ⏳ 50m likes - 🔒 100m likes - 🔒 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Join our mission to make the most sustainable post on the planet. Thank you to the millions of people who have lifted their fingers to start a movement to plant more trees. Together, we will be planting 500,000 trees in Indonesia as a result of you liking this post. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But we're not stopping here. As the number of likes on this post grows, we will unlock a new level of sustainability and plant even more trees around the world! 🌲🌎 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
4.Jennifer Aniston, 15.382.682 likes
5.The Rock, 14.690.818 likes
6.Selena Gomez, 14.547.093 likes
7.Selena Gomez, 14.523.164 likes
8.Kylie Jenner, 13.671.928 likes
9.Kylie Jenner, 13.309.700 likes
10.Tom Holland, 13.271.211 likes