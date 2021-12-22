Ανακοινώθηκαν οι πρώτες υποψηφιότητες που κατάφεραν να φτάσουν στις shortlists των Όσκαρ

Μπαίνουμε σιγά σιγά σε ρυθμούς Όσκαρ και ετοιμαζόμαστε για τη μεγάλη απονομή του 2022. Η Ακαδημία των Τεχνών και Επιστημών για τις Ταινίες αποκάλυψαν ποιοι έφτασαν στις shortlists των υποψηφίων σε 10 σημαντικές κατηγορίες.

Ντοκιμαντέρ, ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, ξενόγλωσση συμμετοχή, μακιγιάζ και μαλλιά, soundtrack, κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους, live-action μικρού μήκους, ήχος και οπτικά εφέ.

Οι shortlists είναι οι λίστες που μας ενημερώνουν για τις υποψηφιότητες που ξεχωρίζουν και φτάνουν μία ανάσα πριν το Όσκαρ. Προς το παρόν, το ντοκιμαντέρ κινουμένων σχεδίων Flee ξεχωρίζει σε 3 διαφορετικές κατηγορίες αφού διηγείται την προσωπική ιστορία ενός ανθρώπου που δραπετεύει από το Αφγανιστάν όταν είναι παιδί. Το ίδιο ισχύει και για τη μουσική του Spencer και του The Power of Dog.

Μέχρι να ανακοινωθούν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις ερμηνείες, τις εντυπώσεις κερδίζουν οι μουσικές συμμετοχές των Όσκαρ. Η Beyonce με το Be Alive, η Ariana Grande για το Look Up, η Billie Eilish για το No Time To Die και οι U2 για το Your Song Saved My Life. Η 94η απονομή θα διεξαχθεί στις 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre και οι παρακάτω λίστες μας βάζουν στο κλίμα.

Ντοκιμαντέρ

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Denmark, “Flee”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Iceland, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

Μακιγιάζ και Μαλλιά

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

Original Soundtrack

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Τραγούδι

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων (Μικρού Μήκους)

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Live-Action μικρού μήκους

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

Ήχος

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Οπτικά Εφέ

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”