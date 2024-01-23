Oscars 2024: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες για φέτος

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τα Oscars ξεκίνησε και είμαστε πανέτοιμοι. Σήμερα ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψήφιοι για τα 96α βραβεία Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου, με το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου να διεκδικεί αγαλματίδιο σε 11 κατηγορίες.
Η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί τα ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 11 Μαρτίου, με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ για δεύτερη συνεχή χρονιά.
Δες τις υποψηφιότητες παρακάτω
Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ — Maestro
Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο — Rustin
Πολ Τζιαμάτι — The Holdovers
Κίλιαν Μέρφι — Oppenheimer
Τζέφρι Ράιτ — American Fiction
Α΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Ανέτ Μπένινγκ — Nyad
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν — Killers of the Flower Moon
Σάντρα Χιούλερ — Anatomy of a Fall
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν — Maestro
'Εμμα Στόουν — Poor Things
Β´ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Έμιλι Μπλαντ — Oppenheimer
Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς — The Color Purple
Αμέρικα Φερέρα – Barbie
Τζόντι Φόστερ — Nyad
Νταβίν Τζόι Ράντολφ — The Holdovers
Β΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν — American Fiction
Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ — Oppenheimer
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ — Barbie
Μαρκ Ράφαλο — Poor Things
Καλύτερης Διεθνούς Ταινίας
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας
Τζαστίν Τριέ — Anatomy of a Fall
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε — Killers of the Flower Moon
Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν — Oppenheimer
Γιώργος Λάνθιμος — Poor Things
Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ — The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεων
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Καλύτερου Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall – Λοράν Σενεσάλ
The Holdovers – Κέβιν Τεντ
Killers of the Flower Moon – Θέλμα Σούνμεϊκερ
Oppenheimer – Τζένιφερ Λέιμ
Poor Things – Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης
Καλύτερου Προσαρμοσμένου Σεναρίου
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
The Fire Inside από το Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken” από το Barbie
It Never Went Away από το American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) από το Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? από το Barbie
Καλύτερων Οπτικών Εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Καλύτερης Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερης Ταινίας
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερων Σκηνικών
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας
El Conde – Έντουαρντ Λάκμαν
Killers of the Flower Moon – Ροντρίγκο Πριέτο
Maestro – Ματιέ Λιμπατίκ
Oppenheimer – Χόιτε Βαν Χόιτεμα
Poor Things – Ρόμπι Ράιαν
Καλύτερου Σχεδιασμού Παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερων Κοστουμιών
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Καλύτερου Ήχου
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest