Oscars 2024: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες για φέτος

Φυσικά και πρωταγωνιστές της τελετής θα είναι, μεταξύ άλλων, Poor Things και Oppenheimer

Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τα Oscars ξεκίνησε και είμαστε πανέτοιμοι. Σήμερα ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψήφιοι για τα 96α βραβεία Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου, με το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου να διεκδικεί αγαλματίδιο σε 11 κατηγορίες.

Η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί τα ξημερώματα Δευτέρας 11 Μαρτίου, με παρουσιαστή τον Τζίμι Κίμελ για δεύτερη συνεχή χρονιά.

Δες τις υποψηφιότητες παρακάτω

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ — Maestro

Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο — Rustin

Πολ Τζιαμάτι — The Holdovers

Κίλιαν Μέρφι — Oppenheimer

Τζέφρι Ράιτ — American Fiction

Α΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Ανέτ Μπένινγκ — Nyad

Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν — Killers of the Flower Moon

Σάντρα Χιούλερ — Anatomy of a Fall

Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν — Maestro

'Εμμα Στόουν — Poor Things

Β´ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Έμιλι Μπλαντ — Oppenheimer

Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς — The Color Purple

Αμέρικα Φερέρα – Barbie

Τζόντι Φόστερ — Nyad

Νταβίν Τζόι Ράντολφ — The Holdovers

Β΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν — American Fiction

Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ — Oppenheimer

Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ — Barbie

Μαρκ Ράφαλο — Poor Things

Καλύτερης Διεθνούς Ταινίας

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας

Τζαστίν Τριέ — Anatomy of a Fall

Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε — Killers of the Flower Moon

Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν — Oppenheimer

Γιώργος Λάνθιμος — Poor Things

Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ — The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεων

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Καλύτερου Μοντάζ

Anatomy of a Fall – Λοράν Σενεσάλ

The Holdovers – Κέβιν Τεντ

Killers of the Flower Moon – Θέλμα Σούνμεϊκερ

Oppenheimer – Τζένιφερ Λέιμ

Poor Things – Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης

Καλύτερου Προσαρμοσμένου Σεναρίου

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

The Fire Inside από το Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken” από το Barbie

It Never Went Away από το American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) από το Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? από το Barbie

Καλύτερων Οπτικών Εφέ

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Καλύτερης Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερων Σκηνικών

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας

El Conde – Έντουαρντ Λάκμαν

Killers of the Flower Moon – Ροντρίγκο Πριέτο

Maestro – Ματιέ Λιμπατίκ

Oppenheimer – Χόιτε Βαν Χόιτεμα

Poor Things – Ρόμπι Ράιαν

Καλύτερου Σχεδιασμού Παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερων Κοστουμιών

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Καλύτερου Ήχου

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest