Η Selena Gomez εμφανίζεται αγνώριστη σε εξώφυλλο περιοδικού και κάνει τους πάντες να αναρωτιούνται

Τρίτη 14 Απρίλιος 2020

Η Selena Gomez είναι εντελώς αγνώριστη στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Interview για το τεύχος Απριλίου. Εμφανίζεται με total black σύνολο και μακριές πλεξούδες που φτάνουν κάτω από το στήθος της.

Η 27χρονη σταρ ποζάρει με διαφορετικό ύφος, φορώντας μακρυμάνικο μαύρο top Balenciaga, μαύρο κολάν Wolford και δερμάτινες μπότες Vetements, ενώ βγάζει τη γλώσσα της πονηρά στον φακό. 

Σε άλλη λήψη η τραγουδίστρια εμφανίζεται καθισμένη μέσα σε ένα κόκκινο αγωνιστικό αυτοκίνητο, με καυτή μίνι φούστα και λάγνο βλέμμα, πιο σέξι από ποτέ. 

Ωστόσο, η εικόνα της δίχασε τους fans, οι οποίοι δεν την έχουν ξαναδεί τόσο τολμηρή.

Όπως και να' χει, είναι μια κούκλα.

 



View this post on Instagram


@selenagomez by me for @interviewmag 🏎💨

A post shared by eli russell linnetz (@elirusselllinnetz) on

Selena Gomez

