Η Selena Gomez εμφανίζεται αγνώριστη σε εξώφυλλο περιοδικού και κάνει τους πάντες να αναρωτιούνται
Η Selena Gomez είναι εντελώς αγνώριστη στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Interview για το τεύχος Απριλίου. Εμφανίζεται με total black σύνολο και μακριές πλεξούδες που φτάνουν κάτω από το στήθος της.
Η 27χρονη σταρ ποζάρει με διαφορετικό ύφος, φορώντας μακρυμάνικο μαύρο top Balenciaga, μαύρο κολάν Wolford και δερμάτινες μπότες Vetements, ενώ βγάζει τη γλώσσα της πονηρά στον φακό.
At just 27, @selenagomez is a global pop star, a tabloid fixture, a documentary and TV producer—and a philanthropist who has shifted her attention to coronavirus relief efforts. Following a well-documented struggle with mental and physical health, she has returned stronger than ever with the cathartic and confessional “Rare,” her third number-one album, and as she tells her friend @amyschumer in our new Spring Issue, she is done letting people control her narrative. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.
Σε άλλη λήψη η τραγουδίστρια εμφανίζεται καθισμένη μέσα σε ένα κόκκινο αγωνιστικό αυτοκίνητο, με καυτή μίνι φούστα και λάγνο βλέμμα, πιο σέξι από ποτέ.
Ωστόσο, η εικόνα της δίχασε τους fans, οι οποίοι δεν την έχουν ξαναδεί τόσο τολμηρή.
Όπως και να' χει, είναι μια κούκλα.
“I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.” Our Spring Issue cover star @selenagomez talks to @amyschumer how she emerged as pop’s biggest advocate for mental health. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @elirusselllinnetz and styled by @melzy917.