Critics Choice Awards 2023: Η λίστα με όλους τους νικητές που ξεχώρισαν

Το "Everything Everywhere All at Once" αποδείχθηκε μια από τις αγαπημένες ταινίες των κριτικών, ενώ βραβείο καλύτερου άντρα και γυναίκας ηθοποιού αντίστοιχα κατέκτησαν ο Brendan Fraser και η Cate Blanchett

Η 28η τελετή απονομής των Critics' Choice Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε πριν μερικές ώρες στο Λος Άντζελες, τιμώντας τις καλύτερες κινηματογραφικές παραγωγές και τις καλύτερες τηλεοπτικές σειρές του 2022.

Τα μεγάλα φαβορί της βραδιάς ήταν το Everything Everywhere All at Once που είχε συνολικά 14 υποψηφιότητες (στην κατηγορία των ταινιών) και το Abbott Elementary με 6 υποψηφιότητες όσον αφορά τις σειρές. Πράγματι το Everything Everywhere All at Once αποδείχθηκε μια από τις αγαπημένες ταινίες των κριτικών, με την παραγωγή της A24 να χαρίζει στους Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert το βραβείο καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας και στον Ke Huy Quan το βραβείο για τον καλύτερο ηθοποιό σε υποστηρικτικό ρόλο.

Το βραβείο της καλύτερης ηθοποιού δεν κατέληξε τελικά στην Michelle Yeoh όπως αναμενόταν, αλλά στην Cate Blanchett.

Μεταξύ άλλων η βραδιά είχε και μια συγκινητική ομιλία από τον Brendan Fraser, ο οποίος έλαβε το βραβείο του καλύτερου ηθοποιού για την ερμηνεία του στο The Whale, ενώ επιτέλους ήρθε και η “δικαίωση” για το Better Call Saul που ήταν η πιο πολυβραβευμένη τηλεοπτική σειρά στα φετινά Critics Choice Awards 2023. Συγκεκριμένα, κέρδισε το βραβείο της καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς, ο Bob Odenkirk βραβεύτηκε ως ο καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε δραματική σειρά και ο Giancarlo Esposito ως ο καλύτερες ηθοποιός σε υποστηρικτικό ρόλο σε δραματική σειρά.

Στα highlights της βραδιάς ανήκε και η ομιλία της επίσης νικήτριας Janelle Monae σχετικά με την ταυτότητα φύλου.

Αναλυτικά οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

BEST PICTURE

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking



BEST ACTOR

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living



BEST ACTRESS

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale



BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S.S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Linus Sandgren – Babylon



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis



BEST EDITING

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon



BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Elvis

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick



BEST COMEDY

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: RRR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave



BEST SONG

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Naatu Naatu – RRR

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

New Body Rhumba – White Noise



BEST SCORE

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans



ΒΡΑΒΕΙΑ ΤΗΛΕΟΠΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΕΙΡΩΝ

BEST DRAMA SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)



BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)



BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)



BEST COMEDY SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)



BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)



BEST LIMITED SERIES

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)



BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)



BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)



BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)



BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)



BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)



BEST COMEDY SPECIAL