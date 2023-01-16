Critics Choice Awards 2023: Η λίστα με όλους τους νικητές που ξεχώρισαν
Τόνια Τζάφερη
16 Ιανουαρίου 2023
Η 28η τελετή απονομής των Critics' Choice Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε πριν μερικές ώρες στο Λος Άντζελες, τιμώντας τις καλύτερες κινηματογραφικές παραγωγές και τις καλύτερες τηλεοπτικές σειρές του 2022.
Τα μεγάλα φαβορί της βραδιάς ήταν το Everything Everywhere All at Once που είχε συνολικά 14 υποψηφιότητες (στην κατηγορία των ταινιών) και το Abbott Elementary με 6 υποψηφιότητες όσον αφορά τις σειρές. Πράγματι το Everything Everywhere All at Once αποδείχθηκε μια από τις αγαπημένες ταινίες των κριτικών, με την παραγωγή της A24 να χαρίζει στους Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert το βραβείο καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας και στον Ke Huy Quan το βραβείο για τον καλύτερο ηθοποιό σε υποστηρικτικό ρόλο.
Το βραβείο της καλύτερης ηθοποιού δεν κατέληξε τελικά στην Michelle Yeoh όπως αναμενόταν, αλλά στην Cate Blanchett.
Μεταξύ άλλων η βραδιά είχε και μια συγκινητική ομιλία από τον Brendan Fraser, ο οποίος έλαβε το βραβείο του καλύτερου ηθοποιού για την ερμηνεία του στο The Whale, ενώ επιτέλους ήρθε και η “δικαίωση” για το Better Call Saul που ήταν η πιο πολυβραβευμένη τηλεοπτική σειρά στα φετινά Critics Choice Awards 2023. Συγκεκριμένα, κέρδισε το βραβείο της καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς, ο Bob Odenkirk βραβεύτηκε ως ο καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε δραματική σειρά και ο Giancarlo Esposito ως ο καλύτερες ηθοποιός σε υποστηρικτικό ρόλο σε δραματική σειρά.
Στα highlights της βραδιάς ανήκε και η ομιλία της επίσης νικήτριας Janelle Monae σχετικά με την ταυτότητα φύλου.
Αναλυτικά οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς
BEST PICTURE
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
- Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
- ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
BEST EDITING
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Elvis
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: RRR
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Decision to Leave
BEST SONG
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Naatu Naatu – RRR
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
ΒΡΑΒΕΙΑ ΤΗΛΕΟΠΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΕΙΡΩΝ
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Andor (Disney+)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Better Things (FX)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Reboot (Hulu)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: The Dropout (Hulu)
- Gaslit (Starz)
- The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Station Eleven (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Fresh (Hulu)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Tehran (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Prime Video)
BEST TALK SHOW
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)