BAFTA 2022: Η λίστα των υποψηφίων - Dune και The Power of The Dog ηγούνται της κούρσας

Οι βρετανικές υποψηφιότητες και τα φαβορί

Τα φετινά BAFTA θα είναι μάλλον μία έκπληξη. Αν και ο James Bond ήταν η μεγαλύτερη εμπορική επιτυχία, με το No Time to Die να φέρνει 131 εκατ. δολάρια στο βρετανικό box office, τα φαβορί είναι άλλα.

Πρώτο, με 11 υποψηφιότητες, είναι το Dune, με το The Power of the Dog να ακολουθεί με 8. Το Belfast του Kenneth Branagh έλαβε 6 υποψηφιότητες, ο Bond μπαίνει στην κούρσα των Bafta με 5, μαζί με το Licorice Pizza και το West Side Story του Spielberg. «Το κλειδί ήταν να σιγουρευτούμε ότι όλες οι δουλειές θα είναι προσβάσιμες από τους θεατές. Θέλαμε να αναγνωριστεί η δουλειά τους και όχι μόνο να υπάρξει κανονισμένη ισότητα στις υποψηφιότητες» δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος των BAFTA, Khrishnendu Majumdar. Τον τελευταίο χρόνο, έχουν αυξηθεί τα μέλη που ψηφίζουν, ενώ έχει αλλάξει και ο τρόπος, επιτρέποντας σε περισσότερους σκηνοθέτες να μπουν στα BAFTA.

Φέτος βλέπουμε 48 ταινίες, 19 στους 24 υποψηφίους για ερμηνεία λαμβάνουν την πρώτη τους υποψηφιότητα, ενώ τα δύο φύλα μοιράζονται ισότιμα στις κατηγορίες των σκηνοθετών. Συνολικά, υπάρχει σημαντική αύξηση στην εκπροσώπηση του γυναικείου φύλου στα BAFTA 2022. Πάμε λοιπόν να δούμε αναλυτικά τη λίστα και ας ξεκινήσει η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τη μεγάλη απονομή, στις 13 Μαρτίου.

Καλύτερη Ταινία

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό

“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]

“The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Ντοκιμαντέρ

“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Σκηνοθέτης

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Προσαρμοσμένο Σενάριο

“Coda” – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Καλύτερη Πρωταγωνίστρια

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Καλύτερος Πρωταγωνιστής

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Καλύτερος Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan

Φωτογραφία

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Μοντάζ

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Σχέδιο κοστουμιών

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Make Up και Μαλλιά

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Ήχος

“Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Ειδικά Οπτικά Εφέ

“Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Βρετανική Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera

“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

“The Black Cop” – Cherish Oteka

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

“The Palace” – Jo Prichard

“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Βραβείο κοινού για Νέους Πρωταγωνιστές

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee