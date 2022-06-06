MTV Movie & TV Awards: Η λίστα με τους φετινούς νικητές
Κλέλια Φατούρου
6 Ιουνίου 2022
Την Κυριακή 5 Ιουνίου, δόθηκαν τα βραβεία του MTV για τις καλύτερες ταινίες και σειρές. Η απονομή έγινε live στο Los Angeles, με παρουσιάστρια τη Vanessa Hudgens.
Η ταινία Spider-Man: No Way Home είχε τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (7), με τη σειρά Euphoria και τον Batman να ακολουθούν. Υπήρξαν και νέες προσθήκες στις κατηγορίες, όπως το καλύτερο τραγούδι, μουσικό ντοκιμαντέρ και star από reality αλλά ποτέ δεν θα λείψει το καλύτερο φιλί.
Οι fans ψήφισαν online τον προηγούμενο μήνα και αυτοί είναι οι νικητές, σε κατηγορίες που δεν είχαν φύλο (και μπράβο για αυτό).
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
Καλύτερη Σειρά
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Ταινία
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Σειρά
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
Καλύτερος Ήρωας
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερος Villain
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερο Φιλί
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερη Κωμική Ερμηνεία
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Ερμηνεία Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Καλύτερη Μάχη
Bosco vs. Lady Camden, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton -- Salad toss fight, "The Real Housewives of Potomac"
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"
Η πιο φοβισμένη ερμηνεία
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Καλύτερη Ομάδα
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Καλύτερη ερωτική σκηνή
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Ντοκιμαντέρ
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
Καλύτερη Σειρά Reality
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset"
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Καλύτερη Σειρά Ανταγωνισμού
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
Καλύτερη Lifestyle Σειρά
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
Καλύτερη Νέα Σειρά χωρίς Σενάριο
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
The D'Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Καλύτερος Σταρ από Reality
Chris "CT" Tamburello, The Challenge
Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"
Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"
Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"
Willow Pill, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Καλύτερο ρομαντικό reality
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, "Bachelor in Paradise"
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days"
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules"
Yandy & Mendeecees, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
Καλύτερο Talk Show
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"The Drew Barrymore Show"
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
Καλύτερος Οικοδεσπότης
Charlamagne Tha God
Gordon Ramsay
Kelly Clarkson
Rob Dyrdek
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος σταρ στα social
Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Καλύτερη Επιστροφή Reality
Bethenny Frankel, "The Big Shot with Bethenny"
Kylie Sonique Love, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"
Paris Hilton, "Cooking with Paris" & "Paris in Love"
Sher, "Ex on the Beach"
Tami Roman, "The Real World Homecoming"
Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez
Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black
Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel