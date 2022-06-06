MTV Movie & TV Awards: Η λίστα με τους φετινούς νικητές

Ολόκληρη η λίστα των νικητών

Την Κυριακή 5 Ιουνίου, δόθηκαν τα βραβεία του MTV για τις καλύτερες ταινίες και σειρές. Η απονομή έγινε live στο Los Angeles, με παρουσιάστρια τη Vanessa Hudgens.

Η ταινία Spider-Man: No Way Home είχε τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (7), με τη σειρά Euphoria και τον Batman να ακολουθούν. Υπήρξαν και νέες προσθήκες στις κατηγορίες, όπως το καλύτερο τραγούδι, μουσικό ντοκιμαντέρ και star από reality αλλά ποτέ δεν θα λείψει το καλύτερο φιλί.

Οι fans ψήφισαν online τον προηγούμενο μήνα και αυτοί είναι οι νικητές, σε κατηγορίες που δεν είχαν φύλο (και μπράβο για αυτό).

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Καλύτερη Σειρά

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Ταινία

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Σειρά

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

Καλύτερος Ήρωας

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερος Villain

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερο Φιλί

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερη Κωμική Ερμηνεία

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Ερμηνεία Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Καλύτερη Μάχη

Bosco vs. Lady Camden, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton -- Salad toss fight, "The Real Housewives of Potomac"

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Η πιο φοβισμένη ερμηνεία

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Καλύτερη Ομάδα

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Καλύτερη ερωτική σκηνή

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up

"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

"On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Ντοκιμαντέρ

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Καλύτερη Σειρά Reality

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset"

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Καλύτερη Σειρά Ανταγωνισμού

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Καλύτερη Lifestyle Σειρά

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

Καλύτερη Νέα Σειρά χωρίς Σενάριο

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D'Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Καλύτερος Σταρ από Reality

Chris "CT" Tamburello, The Challenge

Chrishell Stause, "Selling Sunset"

Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House"

Teresa Giudice, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

Willow Pill, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Καλύτερο ρομαντικό reality

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt, "Bachelor in Paradise"

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik, "Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days"

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark, "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies"

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules"

Yandy & Mendeecees, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"

Καλύτερο Talk Show

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"The Drew Barrymore Show"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Καλύτερος Οικοδεσπότης

Charlamagne Tha God

Gordon Ramsay

Kelly Clarkson

Rob Dyrdek

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος σταρ στα social

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Καλύτερη Επιστροφή Reality

Bethenny Frankel, "The Big Shot with Bethenny"

Kylie Sonique Love, "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"

Paris Hilton, "Cooking with Paris" & "Paris in Love"

Sher, "Ex on the Beach"

Tami Roman, "The Real World Homecoming"

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel